These Wicked Rivers launch their new album Force Of Nature at The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath, on March 16 (photo: Rob Blackham).

The Derby blues-rockers hit The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath on March 16 to plug Force of Nature, which is released at the start of the month.

Singer/guitarist John Hartwell said: “When it came to planning the show we wanted to be an extension of our hometown shows in Derby which have sold out over the past few years and always been wonderful occasions and felt The Grand Pavilion would be the perfect chapel for the evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preaching a simple gospel of ‘peace, love and lampshades’ (a reference to the band’s intimate stage set up), These Wicked Rivers have toured the length and breadth of the UK with the likes of Hayseed Dixie, Those Damn Crows, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons and Kira Mac, building a devoted fanbase and gaining converts in every town and city they play. Their hometown gig in December sold out in less than five hours.

Most Popular

These Wicked Rivers play at Matlock Bath ahead of a nine-date tour kicking off in May which will take the band from Bridgwater to Bournemouth, Edinburgh to Leeds.

Guitarist Arran Day is excited about getting back on the road for the UK headline dates, which the band have dubbed the ‘Peace, Love & Lampshades Tour. Gavin said: “Fresh from the release of our second album 'Force of Nature' we'll be bringing our signature stage show up and down the country, decorating each room as if it were 1974 and your nan's just put the kettle on. In times of greed, turmoil and darkness let yourselves escape by joining us for a celebration of peace, love and of course... lampshades.”

These Wicked Rivers, who are signed to Fat Earth Records, have already given fans a taste of their latest album by lifting as singles The Riverboat Man, Force Of Nature and Black Gold (playlist favourite on Planet Rock).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Riverboat Man, which was released in January, is a barnstorming tale which celebrates the underdog spirit, and champions those who dare to be different. Frontman John said: “On the surface it’s a story but, as always, it goes much deeper than that. Rich in metaphor, it explores the darkness and light within us all. It's a blast to play live and it’s been great to see such positive audience reactions to it at our recent shows."

In addition to the singles, These Wicked Rivers have released a limited edition sigature gin in partnership with Mercia Distillery.

Lonely Road Gin, which is named after a track from Force of Nature, is described as “a well-rounded botanical gin with hints of rosemary and citrus - best enjoyed with tonic over ice while contemplating what is, what was, and what could have been.”

Guitarist Arran commented: “It’s an honour to have our good friends at Mercia turn our sounds into a beverage with the same love and passion that we put into our craft.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samples of the gin will be available at the band’s gig in Matlock Bath as will beard trims from Derby’s own Dandy Gent.