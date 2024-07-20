Hayseed Dixie are headling the 40th anniversary of Derbyshire Rock and Blues Custom Show which is running from July 25 to 27, 2024.

Bands and bikes will make a heady combination when one of Derbyshire’s oldest festivals celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Hordes of music fans and petrolheads will party at the Rock & Blues Custom Show on Coney Green showground, Pentrich from July 25 to 27, 2024.

The big anniversary will be celebrated with a headline show from Hayseed Dixie, pioneers of the rockgrass genre of music, a demo by the internationally renowned motorbike aces Stannage Stunt Team which performs fire runs, high falls and flaming high dives and medieval battle re-enactments from the Druzno Mercenaries.

Motorcycles, hot rods and classic cars, trikes and scooters will head to the festival. A two-day custom show with nine categories will see the owner of the best machine riding off with £500 and a trophy.

Twenty-five bands are lined up to entertain the crowds. The headliners, Hayseed Dixie, specialise in performing bluegrass cover versions of hard rock songs and started life playing AC/DC classics. Hayseed Dixie have now widened their repertoire to include original songs of a satirical or absurdist nature.

Festival favourites Dr and the Medics will this year claim the record for the most appearances of any act in four decades of the Rock & Blues Custom Show. Dr and the Medics are best known for their 1986 number one hit Spirit in the Sky which sold more than 24 million copies worldwide and took top spot in the charts in 23 countries.

The legendary Dub Pistols will be playing up a storm with their fiery fusion of dub reggae, ska and drum ‘n’ bass. During their career they have worked with The Specials, Madness, Gregory Isaacs and Busta Rhymes.

Former Thin Lizzy keyboard player Darren Wharton and his band Renegade will be performing the hits of one of the most influential rock bands in history. Darren joined Thin Lizzy when he was 18 and he co-wrote with Phil Lynott the songs Angel of Death and The Sun Goes Down. Renegade, who take their name from Darren’s second album with Thin Lizzy, commented on their upcoming appearance in Pentrich: “This is going to be awesome, looking forward to reliving the Thin Lizzy songs, looking forward to see you all.”

The Virginmarys promise a high-energy performance when they hit the Cross Pistons stage. The Macclesfield duo first played Download Festival in 2010 and have gone on to play headline gigs in US, Japan and Europe. The Virginmarys’ claims to fame include supporting Slash, Terrorvision, Feeder, Queens of the Stone Age and We Are Scientists on tour.

Dressed To Kill, the longest running KISS tribute band, will perform all the hits at Pentrich in a show that has wowed audiences worldwide for 34 years. A highlight for Dressed To Kill was when KISS founder Gene Simmons asked them to enact a KISS show for his Channel 4 series Gene Simmons: Rock School.

The festival crowd will also be headbanging to some of the greatest rock songs ever written, courtesy of tribute band Moretallica who are in their 11th year of touring their authentic tribute to Metallica.

Celebrating powerhouse female vocalists, Women in Rock UK return to the Rock & Blues Custom Show to air the songs of Blondie, Cher, Janis Joplin, P!nk, Suzi Quatro, Republica, Bonnie Tyler and many more.

This year’s show also gives a platform to new bands such as Jayler, who have already racked up more than 100 gigs and festivals.

And it won’t be just the audience who will be dancing at the festival. Burlesque troupe Reenie’s Rockettes will be roaring back to the showground after impressive performances over many years.

For tickets and further information, go to https://therockandblues.com/