The new tracks also come with an online folder with footage from a performance in 2017.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams has dropped a surprise 17 tracks on her website.

The release comes in conjunction with her Good Dye Young hair dye company.

But to access the new tracks requires more than just handing over an e-mail address.

Paramore fans are elated this week after lead singer Hayley Williams surprised fans – and a few music insiders to boot – with 17 brand new tracks on her website.

The release comes in conjunction with Williams’ Good Dye Young hair dye company. Fans making their way to her official website were met with a vintage Windows-style pop-up menu requesting a code. This code was reportedly given to customers who purchased products from the hair dye company, particularly those who bought the 'Ego' shade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once said code has been entered though, fans have been treated to new tracks such as 'True Believer,' 'Mirtazapine,' 'Hard,' 'Negative Self Talk,' 'True Believer,' 'Discovery Channel,' and 'Zissou.' A 'Misc' folder further provides a 2017 Phoenix performance video, an image of a lyric book, and a 'Hayley Williams is my favourite band' t-shirt.

Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams has surprised fans with a secret 17 tracks drop - by virtue of a 16 digit code available to those who bought from her hair dye company. | Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

As reported by Variety, though, whether the tracks are set to comprise a new record for the lead singer, or just a collection of assortments throughout the years that have been amassed by Williams, remains to be seen.

It's currently unclear if these tracks will eventually be released on streaming services, as there's been no official announcement from Williams or her team about a formal album release. Williams' latest effort saw her as a guest on the single 'I Like It I Like It' with Moses Sumney earlier this year. In addition to her work with Paramore, she's also put out two solo albums—2020's Petals for Armor and 2021's Flowers for Vases / Descansos—as well as a trio of EPs.

The collection of new songs arrives shortly after Paramore's release of a deluxe digital edition of their debut album, All We Know Is Falling, commemorating its 20th anniversary. This new edition also marked the first digital release of 'The Summer Tic' EP, previously available only on CD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do I access Hayley Williams’ surprise album?

It’s not quite as easy as handing over an email address, we’re afraid.

Access is currently gated by a 16-digit code. This code was reportedly sent to customers who purchased products from her hair dye company, Good Dye Young, particularly those who bought the 'Ego' shade.

If you don't have an email with a code from Good Dye Young, some reports suggest you might be able to get one from a friend who did.

Once you have the code, you'll enter it on her website, which then grants you access to a page with MP3 links for the tracks, as well as a ‘Misc’ folder containing bonus content.

Have you listened to any of the tracks from Hayley Williams’ latest music dump? Share your thoughts if you have by leaving a comment down below.