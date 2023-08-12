Harri Larkin are among the bands who will be performing at Peakender on Bakewell showground during the weekend of August 18 to 20.

Peakender, run by Thornbridge Brewery, will be taking over Bakewell Showground from August 18 to 20. Five acts will be pumping out live music and visitors will be able to sample the products of more than 40 breweries.

Dom Metcalfe, sales and marketing director, said: “Peakender is all about getting outdoors and enjoying the beautiful Peak District. The fact that there is great beer, great food and brilliant entertainment for all the family to enjoy is a bonus! The festival has grown year on year and this year is going to be the best yet!”

Peakender will showcase several of the top bands in the region.

Alternative trio Harri Larkin offer upbeat summery sounds, huge grooves and catchy choruses, The Sheffield outfit, who released their new single Dopamine this month, will support Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield, on September 1. Harri Larkin have twice played at Tramlines Festival where this summer they landed a headline slot on the BBC Introducing curated 'Library stage' as the winners of the Tramlines Apply competition out of 1578 applicants. In 2022 Harri Larkin opened Tramlines main stage on which Sam Fender, Declan McKenna, Baby Queen, JAMES and Shed Seven later performed; a feat which followed the broadcast of the band’s debut album Beach City on BBC Introducing Sheffield.

The Rosadocs are an anthemic indie rock five-piece who have played Y Not, Tramlines and the Isle of Wight Festivals, supported Reverend and the Makers in Hull and toured to seven cities this year. The band comprises former students of Tupton Hall School near Clay Cross.

The Arctic Numpties are a tribute to the Arctic Monkeys, replicating the Sheffield icons’ sound, guitars, moves and look. They cover favourite songs from all seven studio albums released by the Monkeys.

Thor – Gods of Rock play the hits of AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and many more.

Motown fans are catered for with Soul Sensation whose show promises to get the Peakender crowd dancing. This act has entertained audiences in the States, Caribbean, Germany, Holland, Belgium, Spain, Africa, Ireland and throughout the UK.

Peakender willl also offer live comedy and a children’s entertainment tent.

Mouth-watering street food from around the world including Caribbean cuisine, Italian favourites, Mexican fare and East Asian flavoured desserts will be on sale.

New for this year is the Peakender Dog Show which will take place on the Sunday.

Well behaved dogs (and owners) are welcome throughout the three days of the festival although there will be places where they will not be permitted, such as the children’s play area, which will be clearly signposted. All dogs must be kept on a short lead.

For those who want to stay over, Peakender is offering fully kitted out and furnished glamping tents with raised camp beds and bedding.

If you wish to use public transport to get to the site, a bus from Chesterfield is operated by Hulleys of Baslow 170 and the nearest train station is at Matlock.

Peakender adult weekend tickets (not including camping and parking) cost £68.90, children’s (5-17 years) weekend tickets cost £20.90, children under five admitted free. Bell tent glamping options range from £302 to £602.50. Live-in vehicle pass costs £58.30. Weekend parking pass costs £16.50.

Individual day tickets: Friday or Sunday – adult £24.20, child £8.80; Saturday – adult £28.60, child £8.80. Daily parking pass: Friday or Saturday – £7.70, Sunday – £5.50.