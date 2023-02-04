GUN brothers Giuliana and Dante Gizzi will perform an acoustic show at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on March 15, 2023.

Vocalist Dante Gizzi and the band’s original guitarist Giuliano ‘Jools’ Gizzi will play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on March 15, to kick off a 13-date run of shows in some of the country’s most intimate spaces.

The acoustic show will see the brothers performing reworked versions of GUN’s earth-splitting rock classics and sharing outlandish tales from the road too.

Following a benchmark year that saw them release the critically acclaimed new album ‘The Calton Songs’, pick up multiple awards, headline festivals, and arrive to an electrifying homecoming crowd at the legendary Barrowland Ballroom in December, the Glasgow rock icons are now gearing up to raise the bar again in 2023. The stripped-back acoustic shows by Dante and Jools will sit either side of 15 full-band gigs with a line-up including drummer Paul McManus, bassist Andy Carr and guitarist David Aitken. GUN are also recording a new studio album, the release date for which has yet to be announced.

GUN was formed in Scotland by guitarist Giulano Gizzi 1987. During their career GUN have achieved three UK top 20 albums and eight UK top 40 singles including a cover of Cameo’s “Word Up” which reached the UK top ten and charted all over Europe.

The Calton Songs clocked in at number two on the Scottish album chart, number six on the UK Indie Chart, number 13 on the UK Physical Album Chart and number 52 on the Official UK Album Chart when it was released in 2022.

GUN received two major awards last November when the band was honoured with the Rock Legend award at Hard Rock Hell in Great Yarmouth and the Hard Rock Cafe Legends award at the Scottish Music Awards.

The band have toured extensively with some of the greatest names in music, most notably with The Rolling Stones on their Steel Wheels and Urban Jungle tours as well as with Bon Jovi and Def Leppard.