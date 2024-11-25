Hard-Fi play at The Leadmill, Sheffield on November 26, 2024.

Indie mavericks Hard-Fi will play in Sheffield on a tour to plug their new EP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new release, Don’t Go Making Plans, featuring four new tracks plus remixes from The Reflex and Wrongtom, ahead of a 10-date headline tour of the UK.

The title track of their latest release was initially inspired by the UK Government’s attempt to criminalise many aspects of popular protest through the 2022 Public Order Act, an issue has been thrown into even sharper focus over the last year as police and people have repeatedly clashed on streets around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hard-Fi will be rolling out their new songs and old favourites at The Leadmill, Sheffield on November 26.

With more than a million UK album sales, two No.1 albums (three top 10s), and five top 20 singles, Hard-Fi have been a phenomenon. Having made their debut with the Mercury Prize-shortlisted Stars Of CCTV in 2005, the four-piece proved progressive yet accessible, with tales of high street life, club-driven weekends and keeping your head above water on the breadline. The album yielded singles that included Hard To Beat, Living For The Weekend and Cash Machine, reached No.1 and has since been certified double platinum in the UK alone.

Second album Once Upon A Time In The West also topped the charts, and included lead single Suburban Knights, whilst third album Killer Sounds, was a top 10 hit. The band also played one of the longest residencies at O2 Academy Brixton, a fully sold-out feat they share with the likes of Bob Dylan, and The Clash, after performing at the landmark London venue for five nights straight in 2006.

Tickets to see Hard-Fi at The Leadmill cost £35; go to https://leadmill.co.uk/event/hard-fi