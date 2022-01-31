Happy Mondays looking forward to live shows in Sheffield and Nottingham

Happy Mondays have live shows lined up in Nottingham and Sheffield this October (photo: Paul Husband Photography).

The band will play at Nottingham’s Rock City on October 8 and Sheffield 02 Academy on October 29.

On their first tour in three years, the Happy Mondays will perform classic hits such as 24 Hour Party People, Step On, Hallelujah, Loose Fit, Judge Fudge, W.F.L. and Kinky Afro.

Led by front man Shaun Ryder, the classc line-up comprises Bez (freaky dancing and percussion), Rowetta (vocals), Paul Ryder (bass), Mark Day (guitar), Gary Whelan (drums) and Dan Broad (MD/guitar/keys).

Shaun said: "We’ll be playing all the hits so the shows will be fun!”

Bez said, “How do, everybody. I can’t wait to get out on the road and do our headline tour around the country! Twisting my melons, man.”

Rowetta added, “Really looking forward to this. Everyone singing, playing and having it larger than ever! Can’t wait!”

The group will round off the tour with two hometown dates at Manchester Academy on November 3 and 4.

The Happy Mondays become the pioneers of the Madchester sound after signing to Tony Wilson’s Factory Records in the late ‘80s, blending their love of funk, rock, psychedelia and house with the sounds of the UK’s emerging rave scene.

The band became icons of Britain’s biggest cultural phenomenon for a generation when they crossed over into the mainstream with the release of their third album, 1990’s platinum-selling ‘Pills 'n' Thrills And Bellyaches’.

The Happy Mondays’ reputation as one of Britain’s most influential and loved bands was recognised when they won the Ivor Novello Inspiration Award in 2016.

Joining the Happy Mondays as the tour’s very special guests will be Liverpudlian indie rockers Cast, whose ten Top 20 singles include hits such ‘Walkaway’ ‘Alright’ and ‘Finetime’.

Nottingham tickets are priced £42.20, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk; Sheffield tickets cost £43.95, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk

