The group will be in the United Kingdom for the Dreamland Summer Series in Margate on June 27.

HAIM have addressed the rumours that they ‘could’ perform at Glastonbury Festival 2025.

The discussion arose during an interview on BBC Radio 2 overnight with Jo Whiley.

The band, however, merely stated that they would be “in the area” around the time of the festival.

One of the more persistent rumours alongside Pulp performing a secret set at Glastonbury Festival later this month is that of the potential that HAIM ‘could’ fill one of the secret slots.

Whether it be the sisters performing under the pseudonym Patchwork, or perform one of the litany of TBA slots revealed since the launch of the official timetable, many believe that the group - who last performed at Glastonbury in 2022 - are going to make an appearance.

To finish off the UK leg of their “I quit” tour, American rock band Haim will play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Friday, October 31. | Getty Images for Prime Video

So when the band appeared on Jo Whiley’s BBC Radio 2 show earlier this week (June 10 2025), the question was brought up by the host, with HAIM responding in cryptic fashion.

“Well, we’re playing Margate,” Este explained, before the sisters would suggest that they “shall be in the area.”

When asked what their favourite stage at Glastonbury is to play on, Alana responded “We love the Park Stage. The Park Stage is our favourite (because) that was like the first time we came to Glastonbury (...) it felt like a movie.”

She continued: “It was like ‘What is going on? How did we get here, and also just like - you never forget the first time you step onto the farm. It’s the most insane feeling, I think, that you’ll ever have.”

The “best festival in the world,” according to the sisters, does have a rather large TBA sized gap on the Park Stage scheduled between 19:30 and 20:30 on the Saturday night.

