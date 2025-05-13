Ashley Hutchings and Becky Mills will perform at Melbourne Assembly Rooms on May 22, 2025.

Folk-rock royalty Ashley Hutchings, whose credits include founding Fairport Convention and The Albion Band, will perform songs from his six decades as a professional musician.

Ashley, who lives in north Derbyshire, will travel to the south of the county to play at Melbourne Assembly Rooms on May 22, 2025. His gig celebrates the release of his 100th album, aptly titled 100 Not Out.

He will be joined on stage by acclaimed singer-songwriter and acoustic guitarist Becky Mills. Together, they promise a show full of heart, harmony and history – blending old favourites with rare gems from Hutchings’ vast repertoire.

A towering figure in British music history, Ashley’s extraordinary career has seen him reinterpret songs by Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan, the latter of whom described Ashley as “the single most important figure in English folk-rock.”

Tickets cist £17.50 for the show in Melbourne that starts at 7.30pm. Book online at https://melbourneassemblyrooms.co.uk