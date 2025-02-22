Jake Thackray, who died in 2002, was renowned for his hilarious, irreverent, poetic and unique songs.

Hilarious and poetic songs written by the late Jake Thackray will be presented in a concert to raise money for a Peak District village’s twinning organisation.

Guitarist Paul Thompson will recreate the intimate setting of a folk club when he performs at the Burton Institute, Winster on March 1.

Paul’s glamorous partner on this occasion will be Nadine, a guitar that Jake once owned and named. Paul and Nadine can be heard together on his album Playing with Nadine.

Jake, who died in 2002, became a national figure in the 1960s when he sang on TV about a world of weird and wonderful characters he created. But he found fame difficult to handle, and always preferred the intimate setting of a folk club.

Paul sensitively recreates Jake’s songs and has written some in the same vein. He is also co-author of the acclaimed biography, Beware of the Bull – The Enigmatic Genius of Jake Thackray, which was included in the Daily Telegraph’s pick of the best music books of 2022. Expect the show to include some colourful insights into Jake’s extraordinary life.

Tickets cost £10 from Winster Post Office or [email protected]. All profits go to support Winster’s Twinning with Monterubbiano in Italy. There will be no bar, so bring your own drinks.