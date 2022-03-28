Grassroots bands from Derbyshire are invited to bid for prized slot at Tramlines festival

Successful Apply to Play candidate Rumbi Tauro met Mahalia at a previous Tramlines festival (photo: PixLens)

The festival at Hillsborough Park from July 22 to 24 will showcase grassroots talent on a bill which includes big name acts Sam Fender, Kasabian, Madness, The Wombats, James, Declan McKenna, The Vaccines, Sigrid, Becky Hill, Kelis, Alfie Templeman, Jade Bird, Self Esteem and many more.

With no genre or set-up out of the question, Apply to Play is open to anyone who believes they have what it takes to entertain the music-loving crowd at Tramlines.

Notable bands discovered via Apply to Play in past years include Blossoms who later were nominated for a Mercury Music Prize in 2017, showing what an important, career-launching platform this can be.

Share your music with a captive audience at Tramlines (photo: Giles Smith)

Tramlines operations director Timm Cleasby said: “Discovering new artists has always been at the heart of Tramlines. It’s great to see August Charles who played through Apply to Play in 2021, booked for this year. We love championing new bands and I can’t wait to find my new favourite artist for 2022.”

Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts, tastemakers and the Tramlines team, and successful applicants will also receive a performance fee.

The deadline for applications is April 14, 2022 and entries should be made via https://form.jotform.com/220594016691052.

Winners will be notified by May 27. Due to the large volume of entries, organisers are unable to respond to each applicant individually.

Singer-songwriter Rumbi Tauro, who won a performance at a previous festival under Apply To Play and won the Pattern & Push vocalist competition, said: “Being a part of Tramlines was honestly an incredible experience. I got a chance to network with other artists/bands throughout the day, a BBC Radio Sheffield Live interview and a chance to see the logistics of what it's like performing at a festival. Meeting Mahalia after her set was incredible. She took the time to share some words of wisdom and encouragement that truly inspired me.

“I really recommend applying because opportunities like 'Apply to Play' can open so many doors and give you a real chance to build relationships with industry people.”