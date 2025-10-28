Awards season is ever looming, be it for film, television or in the case of this article, music.

The nominees for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards are set to be announced next week (November 7), but for those who think it’s going to be another Swiftogeddon at next year’s ceremony, you might want to rethink your choices ahead of the nominees announcement.

As it stands, Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, will not be eligible for any awards next year, owing to the eligibility period for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards (2026) ending on August 30. Her album and its lead singles, which were released in early October 2025, missed this official cut-off date by over a month.

This scheduling choice means that The Life of a Showgirl will instead be a top contender and a likely favourite for nominations in the subsequent 69th Annual Grammy Awards (2027) cycle, leading to the multiple four-time Album of the Year winner sitting out the competition—a rare break in her long-running Grammy presence.

But it has still been an incredible (GRAMMY) calendar year for releases; so ahead of next week’s all-important announcement, who do we think are some of the leading contenders to be nominated - and in what category?

Join us as we speculate the 2026 GRAMMY Award nominees, before the official announcement is made next week via livestream on the official GRAMMY website and YouTube channel.

1 . Kendrick Lamar (Album of the Year) Lamar remains a powerful, consistent force in the General Field, and his latest project, GNX, has been widely praised as a complex, culture-shifting work. Given the Recording Academy's history of recognising his artistic ambition and critical dominance, a nomination for the top prize, Album of the Year, is virtually guaranteed. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella Photo Sales

2 . Sabrina Carpenter (Album of the Year) Sabrina Carpenter achieved back-to-back dominance during the eligibility period, and her late-cycle album, Man's Best Friend, became a huge commercial success and received strong reviews for its witty, highly-crafted pop sound. This consistent, widespread impact, combined with her popularity and the Academy's recent recognition of her work, makes her a certainty for multiple nominations, including a major push in the Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album categories. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars (Record of the Year) This unexpected collaboration between two established Grammy winners produced an instant, joyful retro-pop smash in 'Die With A Smile.' Their combined star power, the song’s undeniable infectiousness, and the technical quality of the recording make it a strong submission that Grammys voters will find difficult to ignore in the major categories. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Photo Sales