Graham Oliver's Army, Ed Tudor Pole, Jungle Lion headline Whitwell Festival of Music
Graham Oliver’s Army (featuring former Saxon guitarist Graham Oliver), Ed Tudor Pole and festival favourites Jungle Lion are the headliners at the 14th festival which runs from September 6 to 8 at Whitwell Community Centre.
Ska, rock, folk will be included in a wide range of music played over the weekend.
Friday’s line-up includes Blackball, Cabronitas, Common Culture, Eddie and the Wolves.
Graham Oliver’s Army and Jungle Lion play on the Saturday as do Funke and the Two Tone Baby, Cinematics, Wilswood Buoys, The Crooked Crows, Herds, The Sweet Trees, The Endings, Basket Case, Sam Tucker, DOTHS, Ratatouilles Revenge, The Social Ignition, Solar Love Society, Spitting Feathers, Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience, Pete Drake, Alan Brown, Little Terry.
Ed Tudor Pole tops Sunday’s programme supported by Canadians in Space and The Leftychris Band.
The Rotten Poetry stage will host Harrison Rimmer, Peter Drake, Tyler Turner, EM Birdie, Kate Burns, The Crooked Crows (acoustic), The Crag Rats (acoustic) and Lee Hodgkiss.
Arts workshops, craft stalls, children’s activities, locally brewed real ales, ciders and food will be available.
The festival guarantees to be mud-free, with the main stage set up in the car park and another in the main hall.
Weekend tickets for adults cost £35 in advance, £40 on gate; under 18s tickets £17 in advance, £20 on gate.
Saturday tickets for adults cost £20 in advance, £25 on gate; under 18s tickets £10 or £13 on gate.
Book online at www.whitwellfestivalofmusic.org.uk or buy from the community centre.
