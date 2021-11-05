Emily Upton is among the cast of Two Into One, which will be presented by Hathersage Players at the village's Memorial Hall from November 10 to 13, 2021.

Ray Cooney’s fast-moving farce Two Into One focuses on an illicit affair which is thwarted when the politician’s wife and the young lady’s husband turn up at the hotel where a wily waiter and a suspicious manager work.

The riotous comedy, featuring scenes of a sexual nature and some scantily clad performers, runs at Hathersage Memorial Hall from November 10 to 13, 2021 at 7.30pm. Recommended age viewing is 12 years and above.

Tickets £9 (adult) or £7 (under 16 or over 60) from www.hathersageplayers.org or call 01433 764064.