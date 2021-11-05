Government minister's illicit affair in danger of being exposed in comedy offering by Derbyshire theatre company

A naughty night in a hotel involving a Government minister and the personal assistant to the Leader of the Opposition goes awry in a comedy to be presented by Hathersage Players.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 5th November 2021, 5:30 am
Updated Friday, 5th November 2021, 6:46 am
Emily Upton is among the cast of Two Into One, which will be presented by Hathersage Players at the village's Memorial Hall from November 10 to 13, 2021.

Ray Cooney’s fast-moving farce Two Into One focuses on an illicit affair which is thwarted when the politician’s wife and the young lady’s husband turn up at the hotel where a wily waiter and a suspicious manager work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The riotous comedy, featuring scenes of a sexual nature and some scantily clad performers, runs at Hathersage Memorial Hall from November 10 to 13, 2021 at 7.30pm. Recommended age viewing is 12 years and above.

Tickets £9 (adult) or £7 (under 16 or over 60) from www.hathersageplayers.org or call 01433 764064.

Earlier this year Hathersage Players raised more than £1000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital and more than £1000 for the Air Ambulance (from the production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as well as more than £900 for local good causes from Music in the Meadows 2.

DerbyshireSheffield Children's HospitalAir ambulance