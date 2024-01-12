Godfather of Soul inspires tribute show honouring the life and music of James Brown
A lively show that take a deep dive into the key moments and life events that shaped James Brown into the Godfather of Soul is touring to Derbyshire.
Actors, singers, dancers and a showstopping funk orchestra will take the audience on a journey through the decades from the birth of funk right through to classic hits such as I Feel Good, Sex Machine, Get Up Offa That Thang, Man’s World and many more.
The James Brown Story, which hits Buxton Opera House on January 14, 2024, includes musicians who regularly tour with artists such as Post Modern Juke Box, the B-52s and Shed Seven to name but a few.
Tickets cost £31, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk