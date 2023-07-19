Ferry Corsten headlines the Gatecrasher all-dayer at Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield on September 3, 2023.

The DJ, well known to fans of the city’s much-missed Gatecrasher nightclub, will be headlining at Don Valley Bowl on September 3, 2023.

Hailing from Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Ferry’s illustrious career is exemplified by a passion for music as shown in his recently released ambient album, As Above So Below under his FERR By Ferry Corsten alias.

The all-day Gatecrasher event will see performances from ilan Bluestone as well as Ruben de Ronde, Mark V, Sander van Doorn and the Gatecrasher Classical orchestra will also return.

Gatecrasher’s Simon Raine, said: “We're absolutely delighted to be working with Rock N Roll Circus and we can't wait to get back out there. Putting on a show of this size in the birthplace of Gatecrasher means a lot and doing it at Don Valley Bowl will be extra special.

"We'll be featuring DJ legends of the game on that stage and I know our fans, both old and new, won't be disappointed with what we've got planned with our new friends at Rock N Roll Circus."

Gatecrasher hosted by Rock N Roll Circus is a strictly 18+ show starting at 3pm and closing at 11 pm.

