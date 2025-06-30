Glastonbury star Lewis Capaldi announces live show at Sheffield's Utilita Arena - here's how to get tickets
Lewis will launch his tour in Sheffield on September 7. Tickets go on pre-sale on Tuesday, July 8 at 9am via https://lewiscapaldi.os.fan/pre-order-for-pre-sale and on general sale on Thursday, July 10 at 10am.
Back in the charts with his huge new single, Survive, Lewis made a surprise return to Glastonbury on Friday afternoon for a hit-laden half-hour. He told the crowd: “Second time’s a charm on this one. I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn’t finish last time.” In 2023, he had to abandon his set at the festival after his vocal cords seized up due to Tourette’s Syndrome.
Lewis has five number one singles to his credit including Someone You Loved which spent more weeks in the top 10 than any song ever by a British act and is the world’s fourth highest ever streamed song. HIs last release, the hit-stacked record Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, scored him his second UK number 1 album and created three number 1 singles, Pointless, Wish You The Best and the platinum-certified Forget Me.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.