Fresh off the back of wowing fans at Glastonbury, singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has announced that he will be performing live at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis will launch his tour in Sheffield on September 7. Tickets go on pre-sale on Tuesday, July 8 at 9am via https://lewiscapaldi.os.fan/pre-order-for-pre-sale and on general sale on Thursday, July 10 at 10am.

Back in the charts with his huge new single, Survive, Lewis made a surprise return to Glastonbury on Friday afternoon for a hit-laden half-hour. He told the crowd: “Second time’s a charm on this one. I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn’t finish last time.” In 2023, he had to abandon his set at the festival after his vocal cords seized up due to Tourette’s Syndrome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis has five number one singles to his credit including Someone You Loved which spent more weeks in the top 10 than any song ever by a British act and is the world’s fourth highest ever streamed song. HIs last release, the hit-stacked record Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, scored him his second UK number 1 album and created three number 1 singles, Pointless, Wish You The Best and the platinum-certified Forget Me.