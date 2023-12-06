Girls Aloud are reuniting for a greatest hits tour including dates in Sheffield, Nottingham and Manchester to celebrate 21 years since they were crowned winners of TV reality show Popstars: The Rivals.

Tickets are now on sale for their shows at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2024, AO Arena in Manchester from May 23 to 25 and Nottingham Arena on June 12 and 13, 2024.

The hugely anticipated concert will feature all of Girls Aloud’s historic pop hits including number one songs Sounds Of The Underground, The Promise and I’ll Stand By You, alongside such cast-iron classics such as Love Machine, Call The Shots, Biology, Something New and The Show.

Cheryl Tweedy said: “We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah (Harding) fell ill all priorities changed. She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon. But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later. That’s a big honour in lots of ways.”

Girls Aloud members Cheryl Tweedy, KImberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle are reuniting for a greatest hits tour of arenas in 2024.

In 2012, Girls Aloud was named the United Kingdom’s biggest selling girl group of the 21st century in 2012, racking up more than 4.3million singles sales and four million albums sold in the UK. They won the 2009 best single for The Promise at the Brit Awards and have been nominated for a further four Brits.

Nadine Coyle, who headlined Chesterfield’s Pride in 2022, said: “Girls Aloud are a band that made such a huge impact on people’s lives. We grew up with the band, but so did so many other people. So for us not to do something again feels like such a shame and a waste. We want to have that moment with fans where we can all enjoy it together.”

Kimberley Walsh commented: “Over the last year, we’ve felt this outpour of love – obviously towards Sarah, but acutally towards all of us as a group. And I guess it’s ignited something in all of us again. It feels like something has changed and it does feel like the right time to celebrate Sarah and the 20-year anniversary that we didn’t celebrate at the time.

Nicola Roberts said: “I think what's really encouraging is that whenever people ask us about reuniting it's not, "Would you guys ever do it?" but "When are you guys gonna do it?" To know we still have that love from our fans and people who watched us grow up gives us the confidence to do the tour. It will be massive celebration of everything we've done up to this point. We want people to leave being like, "Wow, I've just had one of the best nights of my life."

Girls Aloud became the highest-earning UK reality television stars, amassing a fortune of £30million by 2010.