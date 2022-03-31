Gilbert O'Sullivan replays his 70s hits for live show in Derbyshire

Expect to hear classic songs such as Alone Again (Naturally), Clair and Nothing Rhymed when the Irish born superstar performs at Buxton Opera House on April 11.

During his solo, intimate performance Gilbert will also air his newer work including selections from his 2018 album which reached the top 20.

During the Seventies Gilbert topped the UK and US singles charts with songs of endearing tunefulness, unabashed sentiments and existentialist musings.

Gilbert O' Sullivan will play his hits at Buxton Opera House on April 11, 2022 (photo: Park Promotions Ltd/Andy Fallon)

He was born Raymond Edward O’Sullivan in 1946 in Ireland and moved to Swindon with his family when he was seven.

During his time at Swindon Art College, he specialised in graphic design.

But he had another love – music – and after forming and joining local bands as a drummer/vocalist, he started writing his own songs, heavily influenced by The Beatles as writers and Bob Dylan as a performer.

Under his stage name Gilbert, the singer/pianist had two singles released by CBS Records and one with the Major Minor label but they got little attention. Undeterred, he sent a demo tape to Gordon Mills, the man behind Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck, who impressed with his song writing, became his manager. The result was his first single on the MAM label,

Nothing Rhymed, became a UK Top Ten hit in 1970.

More hit singles and a debut album titled Himself followed. But it was 1972’s Alone Again (Naturally) that sealed his fame, topping the USA charts for six weeks and garnering three Grammy nominations. Soon after, Gilbert got his first three British number one hits with Clair, Get Down and LP Back to Front. Gilbert was named “Songwriter of the Year” at the 18th Ivor Novello Awards, embarked on an 18-city UK tour and a USA tour, performed sold-out concerts, clocked another UK Top 10 hit with Why Oh Why Oh Why and in 1974 won a third Ivor Novello award.

Today, Gilbert’s songs remain well-loved around the world.

A live recording of Gilbert’s We Will featured on the Songs of Isolation Volume 3 CD which was released last year in aid of the NHS and Healthcare Workers Foundation.