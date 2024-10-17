Gilbert O'Sullivan will perform at Buxton Opera House on October 20, 2024.

Seventies chart-topper Gilbert O’Sullivan has announced a live show in Derbyshire in support of a new album of songs from his illustrious career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GIlbert will be performing at Buxton Opera House on October 20, 2024 where he will be accompanied by his long-time guitarist Bill Shanley.

The new album, entitled Songbook, is a stripped-down journey through 12 of Gilbert’s songs. After carefully selecting the songs that would be re-recorded, Gilbert insisted that the recording should be at a venue with no audience and not in a studio. The recording took place over two days in late 2023 at Lafayette, King’s Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iconic early O’Sullivan songs Nothing Rhymed, Alone Again (Naturally), Clair, Happiness Is You and Me feature on Songbook alongside selections from Gilbert’s most recent albums, including 2018’s Dansette Dreams and 45s and I’ll Never Love Again, and 2022’s Blue Anchor Bay.

Songbook has been released after the success of Gilbert’s two previous studio albums – Driven which came out in 2022 and Gilbert O’Sullivan which was unveiled in 2018.

Gilbert’s career has spanned 55 years during which he has won three Ivor Novello awards and made four appearances at Glastonbury.

Tickets cost £38.50 to see Gilbert at Buxton Opera House. Book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.