Gilbert O'Sullivan announces live show in Derbyshire in support of latest album
GIlbert will be performing at Buxton Opera House on October 20, 2024 where he will be accompanied by his long-time guitarist Bill Shanley.
The new album, entitled Songbook, is a stripped-down journey through 12 of Gilbert’s songs. After carefully selecting the songs that would be re-recorded, Gilbert insisted that the recording should be at a venue with no audience and not in a studio. The recording took place over two days in late 2023 at Lafayette, King’s Cross.
Iconic early O’Sullivan songs Nothing Rhymed, Alone Again (Naturally), Clair, Happiness Is You and Me feature on Songbook alongside selections from Gilbert’s most recent albums, including 2018’s Dansette Dreams and 45s and I’ll Never Love Again, and 2022’s Blue Anchor Bay.
Songbook has been released after the success of Gilbert’s two previous studio albums – Driven which came out in 2022 and Gilbert O’Sullivan which was unveiled in 2018.
Gilbert’s career has spanned 55 years during which he has won three Ivor Novello awards and made four appearances at Glastonbury.
Tickets cost £38.50 to see Gilbert at Buxton Opera House. Book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.
