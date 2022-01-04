Gig guide - where you can watch live music in Derbyshire
Here are the Derbyshire venues that are hosting bands and singers. Please check that the shows are going ahead before setting out.
January 7
Gareth Jenkins. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
January 8
Rock for Heroes. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
The Silicone Taxis. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Far Away Cow. Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Rip It Up, Horse & Groom, Elms Street, Derby.
Strange Days. The Honeycombe, Mickleover, Derby.
January 9
Mod Story. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.
January 12
Killer Queen (tribute to Queen). Buxton Opera House.
January 14
Rhino’s Revenge. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Tree Beard. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
UK Subs. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
January 15
Trinity Road. The Grouse Inn, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Claire Shaw. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Dub Pistols. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Double Cross. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.
January 16
Walter Trout. Buxton Opera House.
January 21
ABBA Fever. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Lawrence County. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
SPACE (Music for Pleasure, Music for Pain tour). The Hairy Dog, Derby.
January 22
A Band Called Malice (tribute to The Jam). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Blaze. The Grouse Inn, Brampton, Chesterfield.
The Take That Experience (tribute to Take That). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Daisy Bird. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Four Muppeteers. The Honeycombe, Mickleover.
January 28
Rate Hot Chili Peppers and Origin. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Freeway. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Foo Fighters GB. The Flowerpot, Derby.
January 29
Marsden Band, The Shoals, Sound Thieves. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Spitewinter. The Grouse Inn, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Under One Roof. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Hue & Cry – piano and vocal show. The Flowerpot, Derby.