Gig guide: Where to watch bands and singers performing live in Derbyshire
Here’s your guide to where you can see live music in the coming week:
November 18
'A Salute to Humphrey Lyttleton' with Chris Hodgkins' ten-piece band. Olde House Hotel, Chesterfield.
The King Is Back (Elvis tribute starring Ben Portsmouth). Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Seth Lakeman. Buxton Opera House.
Big Country. The Flowerpot, Derby.
November 19
U2UK (tribute to U2). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Towards The Sun (rock and metal covers). The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
The Drifters. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
The Undercover Hippy. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
November 20
Marsden Band, Sound Thieves, Take The Seven. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
L.A.Vyper (rock 'n' metal). The County Music Bar, Chesterfield
The Illegal Eagles. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Dfacto. The Shinnon, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield.
The Tagged. Twenty Ten, Matlock.
Houghton Weavers. Buxton Opera House.
Synner. George and Dragon, Belper.
The Knight Crew. Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, near Buxton.
Scouting For Girls. The Venue, Derby.
The Devout (tribute to Depeche Mode). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Far Away Cow. The Honeycombe, Mickleover, Derby.
Strange Days. Spondon Liberal Club.
November 21
Ralph McTell. Buxton Opera House.
Rick Sheehan. Spondon Liberal Club.
November 22
Mike Pender, The Trems, Dozy, Beaky Mick and Tich, The Fortunes, The Dakotas in The Sensational 60s Experience. Buxton Opera House.
November 24
Girlschool and Alcatrazz. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
If you’re in a band or running a venue and would like to feature your gigs in this free guide, drop the details and a photo of the band (if possible) to: [email protected]