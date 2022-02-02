Gig guide: Where to see your favourite band playing in Derbyshire
Quench your thirst for live music by checking out the bands and soloists in these Derbyshire places. Please check with the venues or musicians before setting out to ensure that the gigs are going ahead.
February 11
Kid Klumsy, Worm, Headstone Horrors, The White Ribbons, Mr Bad Axe. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
KMK Kaiser Monkey Killers and Marsden. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Cover’d In Punk. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Still Marillion. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Menace, Kicked In The Teeth, Street Blood, Street Outlaws. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Incredible Skank Brothers. White Horse, Morledge Road, Derby.
February 12
Antarctic Monkeys. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Atomic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
DFacto acoustic. Batemans Mill, Holmgate, near Clay Cross.
Kings Ov Leon. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Sugar Tree. Number 28, Belper.
Arch Rivals, Grade 2, Red London, Guitar Gangsters, The Filaments, The Samples, Tokyo Rankers. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Knight Crew. Great Rocks Club, Peak Dale, near Buxton.
Franchise. Spondon Liberal Club, Spondon, Derby.
February 13
Freeway. Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.
Sugar Tree. Revolucion de Cuba, The Strand, Derby.
February 17
Buddy Holly and the Cricketers. Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield.
Andy Cingaro Lingard. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.