Blondied performs the hits of Blondie at The Flowerpot, Derby on Saturday, June 1.

Gigs aplenty in Chesterfield, Buxton and Derby will keep fans of live music happy. Venture further afield in Derbyshire for internationally-renowned electronic dance music producers in action at the Trance in the Woods all-dayer.

May 30

Nick McCann (acoustic), The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Open mic with Isaac Neilson, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Bryan Kearney is among the internationally-renowned artists at Trance in the Woods, Elvaston Castle Country Park on Saturday, June 1.

May 31

Dan Budd (tribute to Robbie Williams), The Lockoford Inn, Chesterfield.

Lexi Whiteside, Rosie O'Learys, Chesterfield.

Andrew Warner, Pig & Pump, Chesterfield.

James Scanlan, Armisteads, Chesterfield.

JP Morris (tribute to Lionel Richie), Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

The Lords of Valhalla, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Coldflame, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Billiobuckers, Alchemy, Publis, Sam Scherdel, Shadows Of A Silhouette, The Hairy Dog, Derby,

Endorphin Machine (tribute to Prince), The Flowerpot, Derby.

June 1

Mauro Picotto, Paul Oakenfold, Sander Van Doorn, Aly & Fila, Bryan Kearney, Shugz, Tall Paul, Dave Pearce & Billy Gillies are among the 35 artists at Trance in the Woods, Elvaston Castle Country Park, Elvaston.

Educatable, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Revolver. Hasland Club, Hasland.

Wake Up Call, Tupton Tap, Tupton, near Clay Cross.

Straight Bends, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Breaking Poynt, The Grouse Inn, Darley Dale.

Rich Parsons, The Cross Keys, Belper.

Indieannas, The Queen’s Head, Buxton.

Blondied (tribute to Blondie), The Flowerpot, Derby.

Special Kinda Madness (tribute to Specials and Madness), The Hairy Dog, Derby

Strange Days, The Vine, Mickleover.

The Beat Institute, Soldiers & Sailors Club, Sawley, near Long Eaton.

June 2

Jamie Jay (tribute to Sam Smith), The New Inn, Tupton, 4pm start.

28 Double, Vanitas, Kaparilion, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 6pm start.

Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra supported by Toby Lee, Buxton Opera House.

Verbal Warning, The Stumble Inn, Long Eaton.

The Modest, New Inn, Heanor.

Open mic night with Molly-May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

June 4

Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac (tribute to Fleetwood Mac), Buxton Opera House.

June 5