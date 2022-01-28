Gig guide: Where to check out the best live music in Derbyshire
Get your fill of live music at these venues in Derbyshire over the coming days. Make sure that you confirm with venues or bands that the gigs are going ahead before setting out.
February 3
Bad Llama, Drip Fed Empire, Forever In The Making, Take Back The Tide. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Midnight Special. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.
February 4
Gin Annie. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Axeminster Burnes & the Rug Cutters. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Who’s Next (The Who tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Skints. Hairy Dog, Derby.
Rock Back The Clock. Victory Club, Chellaston Road, Derby.
February 5
Atomic. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Everyone Knows. Lockoford Inn, Chesterfield.
Fu Fighters (Foo Fighters tribute. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Mark Hill. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Breaking Poynt, Retro Beats. Great Rocks Club, Peak Dale, near Buxton.
StOp, sToP, Venomous Rose. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Modest. Springfield Sports Bar, Swadlincote.
Mick Moonshine. Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.
Sugar Tree. Peacock Lounge, Allestree.
February 6
Sugar Tree. Revolucion de Cuba, The Strand, Derby.
Head Shrinker, Stone Punch. Smithfield, Derby.
February 8
Seth Lakeman. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.