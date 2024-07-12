Gig guide: Liberty X at Chesterfield Pride adds star quality to Derbyshire's music festival scene

Liberty X headline Chesterfield Pride at Stand Road recreation ground, Whittington Moor on Sunday, July 21.

Festivals galore will be hosted indoors and outside at various locations in and around Chesterfield. Which one will get your support?

July 19

Bonfire Radicals, Katie Spencer, Rebecca Hearne, Davy Jones Lunchbox. Jon and Lynne Ward perform at Stainsby Festival, Brunts Farm, Stainsby.

The WonderWhys, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Dizrael performs at Stainsby Festival on Saturday, July 20.

Fakermaker (tribute to Oasis), Hasland Club, Hasland.

Nowhere Men, Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover.

Newton Faulkner, Devil's Arse Cavern, Castleton.

Gaelforce supported by Pete Davies, Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.

Jams Scanlan, Mad Hatter, Matlock.

The Modest, Cat & Fiddle, Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston.

Verbal Warning, The Barge Long Eaton.

July 20

Chesterfield Music Festival with tribute bands playing the hits of Queen, Oasis, Dua Lipa, The Killers, Rihanna, LIttle Mix, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club, 11.30am start.

Buddies, Rebel Troubadour, Decades, Ruth Roubelle, Orion, Jazzy Badgers play at Badgerfest in aid of Ashgate Hospice, The Badger, Chesterfield, 2pm start.

Steel Rhyme, Pete Davies, Rebecca Hearne and Erika Wood play the afternoon session at Stainsby Festival, Brunts Fields, Stainsby. Jon Palmer Acoustic, Dizraeli, Bella Gaffney, Jon and Lynne Ward play at the evening concert.

Dfacto, Blank Expressions, Stu Rickards, Origin, JJ Gaway, Renayah, Angela Taylor play at Britfest, Britannia Inn, Tupton , from 2pm.

Moments of Pleasure: The Music of Kate Bush, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 7pm start.

Xtra Miles, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

DFacto play at Hasland Club, 9pm start.

Madalitso Band, The Feather Star, Wirksworth.

Wake Up Call, Sitwell Arms, Morton.

Strange Days, The Hollybush, Marehay, Ripley.

Scotty and the Flowing Locks, Ex Servicemen's Club, Ashbourne.

July 21

Liberty X, Kitty Scott Claus, Amelle, Berri, Kelly Llorenna, Nathan Moore, Cheeky Girls play Chesterfield Pride, Stand Road Recreation Ground, Chesterfield, from 1pm.

Boo Hewerdine, Seeds of Evergreen, Steve Turner, Edwina Hayes play the afternoon session at Stainsby Festival, Brunts Farm, Staveley. FOS Brothers, Bryony Griffith and Alice Jones, Watapalava play the evening session.

MIllie Ralph and Cain Paisley, Arkwrights Real Ale Bar, Belper, 4pm start.

Chelsea, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 5pm start.

Blurred Mondays, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.

Lee Stone, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Rapture, Crossroads Tavern Ale House, Alfreton.

Soap Box Preacher supported by Michelle Laverick, The Railway, Belper.

The Modest, The Tavern, Hatton, near Derby.

Strange Days, The Half Moon, Derby.