Gig guide - Here is some of the latest live music in Derbyshire

Live music is making a welcome return to venues across North Derbyshire as Covid rules are relaxed. Here are some of the latest gigs …

By Jon Ball
Monday, 19th July 2021, 3:01 pm
Updated Monday, 19th July 2021, 4:28 pm

THURSDAY, JULY 22

Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church, St John’s Road, Buxton: The Fibonacci Sequence;

The Hairy Dog, Becket Street, Derby: Paranoid Alice.

FRIDAY, JULY 23

Buxton Festival Fringe, United Reformed Church, Hardwick Square East, Buxton: Jonathan Prag, classical guitar;Buxton International Festival, Buxton Opera House, Water Street, Buxton: Sir John Tomlinson & Rozanna Madylus;

Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: The English Concert;

Buxton International Festival, The Assembly Rooms, The Crescent, Buxton: Kris Garfitt with Seri Dan;

The Britpop stars are heading out this summer on their co-headline tour with fellow Nineties favourites Sleeper. The tour has already been rescheduled twice due to Covid, with new dates including Manchester's O2 Ritz on Firday, August 13. Tickets are now available from gigantic.com, while The 'Tones also have a warm-up show lined up for Sheffield's The Leadmill on Thursday, August 5.
The Flowerpot, King Street, Derby: Apple Skins.

SATURDAY, JULY 24

Buxton Festival Fringe, Buxton Methodist Church, Chapel Street, Buxton, VociVoices;

Buxton Festival Fringe, United Reformed Church: Jonathan Prag, classical guitar;

Inside County Music Bar.

Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Jamal Aliyev & Maksim Štšura;

Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Ex Cathedra;

County Music Bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield: Emergence heavy rock and metal festival;

Real Time Live, Marsden Street, Chesterfield: Arizona;

The Boat Inn, Scarthin, Cromford: Jim Taplin alfresco;

The Flowerpot: James Oliver Band.

SUNDAY, JULY 25

Buxton Festival Fringe, United Reformed Church: Jonathan Prag, classical guitar;

The Flowerpot: The Rogue Embers;

The Hairy Dog: Green Day tribute night.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

The Leadmill, Leadmill Road, Sheffield: Easy Life.

THURSDAY, JULY 29

Buxton Opera House: Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant & Suzi Dian;

O2 Academy, Arundel Gate, Sheffield: The Lovely Eggs.

FRIDAY, JULY 30

Real Time Live: BlitZ;

The Flowerpot: Rock Bottom;

The Hairy Dog: Forever in the Making.

White Horse, Morledge Street, Derby: Clampdown UK.

SATURDAY, JULY 31

County Music Bar: StOp sToP;

Real Time Live: AKA Noel Gallagher;

The Flowerpot: Metal Fatigue.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1

Flowerpot: The Cooler.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3

The Leadmill: Adore Delano.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5

O2 Academy: The Bluetones.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6

The Boat Inn: Paul Tabor;

The Flowerpot: Sentido Antino;

The Hairy Dog: A Bass Odyssey – part one;

The Leadmill: Olivia Dean.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7

County Music Bar: We Aren’t Paramore;

The Flowerpot: Acoustic Anarchy;

The Hairy Dog: Riskee and the Ridicule.

