Gig guide: Derbyshire venues where you can see bands playing live

Looking for live music? Here’s your guide to who’s playing, where and when. Don’t forget to check that the gig is on before setting off for the venue.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 11th February 2022, 1:15 pm
Madness frontman Suggs will be sharing tales from his adventures with the ska band and sing some songs at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Sunday, February 20.

February 17

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers. Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield.

Andy Cingaro Lingard. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.

February 18

Karma’s Puppet, Yesterday’s Gone, Electric Priestess, RVL GDS compete in heat one of Bloodstock Metal 2 The Masses. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

UK Pink Floyd Experience. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

It’s Been Emotional. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Moretallica. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Hard Rockin Amigos. Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.

Tick Tick Boom. Rising Sun, The Green, Willington, Derby.

February 19

Fargo Railroad Company, Flatland Kings, Backwoods Creek, Biddy and the Bullets. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

System of a Down UK. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Dark Lighning. Lockoford Inn, Chesterfield.

Harbottle & Jonas. Coal Aston Village Hall.

Darren Claxton. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Modest. Gate Inn, Loscoe.

Head Shrinker. Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Dark Side Of The Wall. The Flowerpot, Derby.Hung like Hanratty, Billy Club, Twisted Biscuit, The Lengthmen. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Acoustic Anarchy. Smithfield, Derby.

Breaking Poynt. Horse & Groom, Elms Street, Derby,

February 20

Suggs. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

The Last Resort, On The Huh. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

No Way Back, Smithfield, Derby.

Sugar Tree. Revolucion de Cuba, The Strand, Derby.

