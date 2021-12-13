Gig guide: Check out the best places for live music in Derbyshire over the festive season

The Quireboys present their Unplugged & Undercover Christmas Show at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Monday, December 20, 2021 (photo: Tom Gold/Goldwood Images).

December 17

The Comet Rockers. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Claire L. Shaw and Glenn R. Johnson. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bon Jovi Forever. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Ricky & The Retros. Victoria Inn, Midland Place, Derby.

December 18

Motley Crude (tribute to Motley Crew). The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Rainer. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Midnight Pumpkin Trucks. George and Dragon, Belper.

DC D DC. Nags Head, Belper.

Double Cross. Milford Social Club, Milford, Belper.

The Bryan Adams Experience. The Flowerpot, Derby.

December 19

Sandra Dee. Victoria Inn, Victoria Street West, Brampton, Chesterfield.

The Fillers (tribute to The Killers). The Flowerpot, Derby.

Captain Accident with Rude Six. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Glitz UK. Horse & Groom, Elms Street, Derby.

December 20

The Quireboys – Unplugged and Undercover. The Flowerpot, Derby.

WarpDriveBatty, Yay Maria!, James Warner Prophecies. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

December 21

Slade UK. The Flowerpot, Derby.

December 23

Badness (tribute to Madness). The Loft, Matlock.

The Smashed In Pumpkins, Courtesan, Paranoid Alice. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

December 24

Rewired Duo. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

Leavon Archer. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Paul Evans & Carla Burchill. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Michael J. Jackson. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

December 27

The Arizona Christmas Party. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Rick Sheehan. Tavern, Nottingham Road. Derby.

December 29

Adam Slack and The 00’s (tribute to the Noughties). The Hairy Dog, Derby.

December 30

Electrik Live Orchestra (tribute to Electric Light Orchestra). The Flowerpot, Derby.

December 31

Adrian Berry. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

Straight Bends. Derwentwater Inn, Calver.

Dark Lightning. Kilburn Social Club, Derby.

Glowband. Half Moon Inn, Burton Road, Derby.

Oregan Way. Bluenote Club, Derby.

Eddy Lush. Half Moon Inn, Derby.

Anne B & the Dreamers, Urban House Experience. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

If you play in a band or run a venue and would like to be included in this free guide, email the details and a photo of your band to: [email protected]