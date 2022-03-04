Gig guide: Check out live music in these Derbyshire venues

Check out the live music that will be hitting Derbyshire venues in the week ahead.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:37 am
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:37 am
The Rollin' Stoned play at The Flowerpot, Derby on March 11, 2022.

March 10

Wille and the Bandits, supported by Mike Ross. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Silicone Taxis. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.

March 11

Sound Thieves, supported by The Scalettas. The Derby Tup, Chesterfield.

Tommy Emmanuel. Buxton Opera House.

Adam Foreman. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Rollin' Stoned. The Flowerpot, Derby.

March 12

Silverjet, The Suicide Notes, The Wicked Jackals. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Opensight, More Than Human. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Motownellas (tribute to Motown). The Loft, Matlock.

Ellie Danson Trio. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Robb Johnson. The Queens Head, Belper.

Junction. Blue Bell Bass House, Long Eaton.

Cash. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Modest. Village Club, Spondon, Derby.

Gun Money. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

March 13

Andro Colton's Witchfynde. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Bill O'Dakins Duo. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Crimson and Clover. Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.

March 15

The Bros Landreth. The Venue, Abbey Street, Derby.

