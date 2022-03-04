Gig guide: Check out live music in these Derbyshire venues
Check out the live music that will be hitting Derbyshire venues in the week ahead.
March 10
Silicone Taxis. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.
March 11
Sound Thieves, supported by The Scalettas. The Derby Tup, Chesterfield.
Tommy Emmanuel. Buxton Opera House.
Adam Foreman. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Rollin' Stoned. The Flowerpot, Derby.
March 12
Silverjet, The Suicide Notes, The Wicked Jackals. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Opensight, More Than Human. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Motownellas (tribute to Motown). The Loft, Matlock.
Ellie Danson Trio. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Robb Johnson. The Queens Head, Belper.
Junction. Blue Bell Bass House, Long Eaton.
Cash. The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Modest. Village Club, Spondon, Derby.
Gun Money. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.
March 13
Andro Colton's Witchfynde. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Bill O'Dakins Duo. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.
Crimson and Clover. Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.
March 15
The Bros Landreth. The Venue, Abbey Street, Derby.