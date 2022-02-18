Gig guide: Check out live music at these Derbyshire venues

Here is where you can catch bands and singers performing live in the week ahead. Don’t forget to check with bands or venues that the gigs are going ahead before you set off.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:03 pm
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:05 pm
Coldplace play the songs of Coldplay at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, February 27 (photo: Chris Allen Fotos).

February 24

Midnight Train to Georgia (tribute to Gladys Knight). Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Spike (frontman of The Quireboys). The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Clause and Riviera. The Venue, Derby.

Life and Soul. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.

February 25

Big Joe Bone. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Los Pacaminos. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Noisy Parkas. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

DC D DC. Ex-Servicemen’s Club, Ashbourne.

February 26

Definitely Mightbe (Oasis and Stone Roses tribute). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Motorheadache (tribute to Lemmy and Motorhead). The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Wake up Call. Queens Arms, Bakewell.

JJ Galloway. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Sugar Tree. The Hollybush, Marehay, near Ripley.

Darts. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Small Fakers. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Agent Utah. Horse & Groom, Elms Street, Derby.

Lester Norton. Golden Eagle, Derby.

J-Quad. Needles, Bembridge Drive, Alvaston.

February 27

Coldplace (tribute to Coldplay). Buxton Opera House.

Unforgiven. Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.

