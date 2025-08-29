A Band Called Malice play the hits of The Jam at Whitwell Festival of Music on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Summer music festivals are bowing out for another year as scores of musicians and their fans gather for the season’s final hurrah in Whitwell and Derby.

September 5

Mysterious Traveller, Gary Reader's Moja Fan, Dimbleby/Williams Project, Halta D play at Derby Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival, QUAD Derby, 5pm start.

Spouky KIds (tribute to Marilyn Manson) and Korn Again (tribute to Korn), Real Time Music, Chesterfield

Shanghai Treason, Django Jones and the Mystery Men, Daniel Whitehouse, The Crooked Crows play at Whitwell Festival of Music, Whitwell Community Centre.

Crooked Few, Hasland Club.

The Moonshiners, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Uncle Salty, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Tom Hingley supported by Riley Marsh, Joey Greener, Leah Wilcox, Tim Hewitt, Dubrek Studios, Derby.

The Upbeat Beatles, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Flint Fire and Pretendulum, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Mark Summers (tribute to Elvis), The Needles, Alvaston, Derby.

September 6

A Band Called Malice, Blackballed, The Beautiful Martins, Sam Scherdel, Kiziah and The Kings, The Hoplites, Parson’s Lot, Spam play outside at Whitwell Festival of Music; Easydread, The James Waller Prophecies, Crooked Few, The Frags, Sorebones, Cinematics, Blackballed, Sam Scheredel,The Collectives, Harrison Rimmer, Archie Hilditch play inside at Whitwell Festival of Music, Whitwell Community Centre.

The Amelia Carter Band, Hasland Club.

Sleeping Through The Day, The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

All Thing McCartney (acoustic reimagining of music of Paul McCartney), Bakewell Town Hall.

Brude, The Sitwell Arms, Morton.

Starscreen, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Uncle Salty, The Queens Arms, Bakewell.

The WonderWhys, The Queens Head, Buxton.

FitZ n StartZ, Comrades Club, Crich.

Tony Christie, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Soul Deep featuring Jamie Joseph, Soul Deep Horns play at Derby Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival, QUAD Derby.

Enjoy The Silence (tribute to Depeche Mode), The Flowerpot, Derby.

Landslide (tribute to Fleetwood Mac), The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Damage Report, Horse & Groom, Derby.

September 7

Jaz Delorean, Shanks’ Pony, Andrea Kenny, Whitwell Festival of Music, Whitwell Community Centre.

Lexi Whiteside, Beer and Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Headshrinka, Groovers Arms, Ripley, 4pm start.

Sarah McQuaid, Brackenfield Village Hall.

Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.