Get Back to the hits of the Fab Four in Bootleg Beatles concert in Derbyshire

The band will celebrate the release of Peter Jackson’s documentary The Beatles: Get Back in their show at Buxton Opera House on April 5, 2022. The set will include a re-enactment of the Beatles famous rooftop concert, plus the iconic anthem The Long And Winding Road and the album’s title track Let It Be.

Their concert traces the Fab Four’s journey through the Swinging Sxities, with every detail forensically observed from the costumes and instruments to their renditions of the classic hits from every era of the world’s most famous songbook.

Steve White, who plays Paul McCartney in the show, said: “Being able to play the music of The Beatles is an incredible gift, but to see the joy on people’s faces as you do is priceless.”

Tickets cost £32.50, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk