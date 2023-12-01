A reincarnation of an early Genesis concert with vintage instruments and original slides used by the progressive rock superstars will light up the Sheffield stage.

The Musical Box will play at Sheffield City Hall on March 13, 2024 (photo: Jean-Marc Hamel)

The Musical Box, a band based in Quebec, have spent the last 30 years recreating in all its glory the live experience of a Genesis concert from half a century ago.

Their show features live visual stunts and theatrical tricks, mirroring the eccentric theatrics of Genesis’ founder frontman Peter Gabriel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will perform Genesis’s classic album Selling England By The Pound at Sheffield City Hall on March 13, 2024.

Most Popular

The album was released in 1973 and produced some of the most iconic sounds of that decade which enjoys to this day a cult following.

Seen by more than a million spectators worldwide, The Musical Box has performed in prestigous venues such as London’s Royal Albert Hall and Paris’ Olympia. The band have shared the stage with Genesis drummer and later singer Phil Collins to play The Musical Box, a song from Genesis’ third album Nursery Cryme.

The Musical Box has just completed an American tour, performing the album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway which Genesis released in 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denis Gagné, who fronts The Musical Box, is a lifelong fan of Peter Gabriel and spent his teenage years listening to Genesis songs. He joined the band in 1994, learned to play the flute, grew his hair long and shaved a bald spot in the front of his hairline.