Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tours to Buxton Opera House and Sheffield CIty Hall in September 2022.

Steve will perform at Buxton Opera House on September 26, 2022 and at Sheffield City Hall on September 30, 2022.

The Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited - Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour will see the Foxtrot album played in its entirety, an album which was pivotal in establishing the band as a major force in British rock.

These live shows will include other Genesis favourites and highlights from Hacketts extensive solo catalogue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guitarist Steve joined Genesis in 1971, making his band debut on the Nursery Cryme album which enjoyed a greater commercial success in Europe than the UK. After extensive touring, the band were encouraged, by audience reactions, to further experiment with ever longer compositions and develop their ability to incorporate strong narratives. This, in turn, allowed frontman Peter Gabriel more opportunity to indulge in the theatrics which helped to raise the band’s profile.

Steve said: “We were a young, struggling band at that time. By the time we were doing ‘Foxtrot’, the band was becoming more ambitious. ‘Foxtrot’ is a must for fans of the early Genesis work. Fifty years ago? It doesn’t feel like those ideas are fifty years old because it was-genre defining, rather than following trends. It still sounds current, now.

“Foxtrot was a terrific achievement for Genesis at that time. I think there is not one weak track on the album, they all have their strong points and I’m really looking forward to doing the whole album live.”Steve Hackett and his touring line-up of Roger King (keyboards), Jonas Reingold (bass, backing vocals), Nad Sylvan (vocals), Rob Townsend (saxophone, flutes, additional keyboards) and Craig Blundell (drums) have recently completed the 31-date Genesis Revisited Seconds Out + More UK tour plus additional European dates . Hackett’s most successful ever solo tour, this tour sold out most of the dates and received stunning reviews.