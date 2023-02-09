Gary Davies will present BBC Radio 2: Sounds of the 80s as a live stage show at Melbourne Hall on June 23, 2023.

His six-date tour calls at Melbourne Hall on June 23 and concludes at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on September 22, 2023.

Gary, who will be joined by his producer Johnny Kalifornia, said: “I’m so excited to finally be able to bring the magic of Sounds of the 80s live on tour across the UK - as we all know, the 80s is the best decade. Expect anthems, mastermixes, fabulous dancers and the biggest 80s party ever!”

This massive party will feature 80s anthems from artists such as Wham!, Queen, Prince, Madonna, Whitney, and more.

The amazing Sounds of the 80s dancers will recreate classic scenes from films and videos of that era. The show also features a fabulous set design from the 80s.

Gary’s star was at its peak in the Eighties as a presenter on BBC Radio 1 and Top of the Pops when he discovered many of the acts that he now plays out on the programme (Saturdays from 8pm to 10pm). He was one of the first to offer mainstream support to the likes of U2, Chris Rea, Deacon Blue, Tears For Fears and Simple Minds.

Tickets, priced from £33, are now on sale to see Gary Davies: BBC 2 Sounds of the 80s show at Melbourne Hall. Visit www.melbournehall.com/events

