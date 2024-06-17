Chart-topping singer Amelle will perform at Chesterfield Pride.

HIt-makers from the Eighties, Nineties and Noughties will light up north Derbyshire’s biggest music festival.

Chesterfield Pride, one of the biggest LGBTQ+ celebrations in the country, will take over Stand Road Park, Whittington Moor on July 21 when two stages will be packed with artists.

The main stage will feature huge chart-topping stars and will be headlined by Liberty X. The girl group, comprising Michelle Heaton, Jessica Taylor and Kelli Young, will perform their greatest hits including Just A Little, Got To Have Your Love and Being Nobody.

Singer/rapper Amelle who had a solo number one single in 2009 when she collaborated with Tinchy Stryder on their single Never Leave You will also be lighting up the main stage. Amelle is a former member of the iconic group Sugababes which produced the hit singles Girls, About You Now, Walk This Way and About A Girl and many more.

Clubland’s most successful artist Kelly Llorenna who is best known for the massive 1995 anthem Set You Free, when she was lead singer with N-Trance, returns to Chesterfield Pride. Kelly has more than 15 top 40 singles to her name.

Also performing will be Berri, who is best known for the 90s banger Sunshine After The Rain, which was a top five smash in the UK and charted in Italy, Iceland, Ireland and Australia. Berri has sold more than 300,000 singles worldwide.

Eighties heart-throb Nathan Moore, lead singer with Brother Beyond whose hits include The Harder I Try and He Ain’t No Competition, will be performing on the main stage.

The Cheeky Girls – best known for their 2002 single Cheeky Song (Touch My Bum0 – return after their making their Chesterfield Pride debut seven years ago. Identical twin sisters Gabriela and Monica Irimia from Romania shot to fame in England after appearing as auditionees for TV talent show Popstars The Rivals.

Mamma Bear will be spinning the tunes to kickstart the main stage. Expect lots of pop bangers, banter and shoutouts.

Kitty Scott Claus, a finalist in the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, will entertain the Chesterfield Pride crowd as the headliner on the Kranlee Cabaret Stage. Scarlett Harlett, who also appeared in the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, will be among the drag queens who include KY Kelly, Miss Penny, BonniebonquiquiUnsigned acts from in and around Chesterfield including Mill, Darlin Trio, The Shambles, Tommy Jones, Lexi Whiteside and Brooklyn will take to the stage.

Organiser Dan Walker says “The team and I are really proud of how the event has grown in recent years and this line up is one of our most exciting to date. To have this calibre of artists perform at the event is testament to the amazing support the event has received in the last few years. We are passionate about the event being community driven and we believe the event is fantastic value. We love welcoming new attendees every year.”

Chesterfield Pride will include stalls, bars, food vendors, funfair, VIP area and lots more.

Tickets are £7 (+booking fee) if bought in advance. Under 16’s are free entry but must be accompanied with an adult. Book online at www.skiddle.com or visit www.chesterfieldpride.co.uk

Gates will open at 1pm (12 noon for VIP ticket holders).