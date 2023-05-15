Freya Beer will be supporting people's poet John Cooper Clarke at Peak Cavern, Castleton, on May 20, 2023.

Freya is heading for the Peak Cavern at Castleton on May 20 where she fans can expect to hear her creations Fantasy and Galore – from her latest double A-sided single – sung live in atmospheric surroundings.

The gig, at which Freya will be supporting people’s poet John Cooper Clarke, is one of just five opportunities across the country to see her performing live as she warms up for a summer season of festival appearances.

Singer-songwriter Freya is inspired by art and literature, alternative fashion and music. Infusing rock songs of the distinctly gothic persuasion with painterly lyricism that has drawn on the works of literary trailblazers like Allen Ginsberg and Anna Sewell or visionary artists such as JW Waterhouse to David Lynch, Freya Beer has earned her glowing comparisons to the likes of Nick Cave, PJ Harvey and Lana Del Rey.

Toying with that which tempts us in both lucid fantasies and shadowy realities, her two bold, dark and exhilarating new tracks find Freya delving into what drives our deepest desires and showcasing two very different sides of her artistic abilities.

She said of her first new music in 2023: “Fantasy is an unfiltered exploration of self-discovery and expressing your thoughts in a fictional world. I wanted to write a song that emotes raw emotion and tells the listener to embrace their feelings in a positive way. Galore is about people who are infatuated with something, almost bordering on ‘obsession’. The line “I’m your galore, you don’t want anyone else babe” depicts how this obsession is becoming a feeling of escapism and creating a fictional storyline for themselves.”

The goth-rock ballad is spun through webs of swaggering feedback-scarred guitars, brooding synthesiser blossomings, and devilish vocal acrobatics.

Directed by acclaimed videographer Paul Gallagher, the new music is accompanied by a one-take film shot in London, bringing Freya’s artistic vision for these tracks into vivid focus.

Her debut album, Beast, was released in 2021 and included previously unreleased tracks such as All their Worth, Pure and the mesmerising To The Heavens; the latter proving to be a crowd favourite on the subsequent UK tour.

Freya sparked a wave of attention from the moment her debut single, Bike Boy, was released in 2018. Capitalising on the demand, Freya put out the single Six Months. Her debut outings quickly earned her a BBC Introducing Live Lounge Session.

Launching her own label Sisterhood Records in 2019, Freya has continued to impress ever since with singles like Dear Sweet Rosie, Arms Open Wide, Siren, The Calm Before The Storm. She has collaborated with renowned musicians such as Andy Hargreaves (I Am Kloot) and Pete Hobbs (The Boy Least Likely To).

The show at the Peak Cavern (also known as The Devil’s Arse) will include live performances from pop band The Empty Page and poets Johnny Green, Mike Garry and Toria Garbutt.