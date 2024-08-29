Free tickets to watch rising indie stars The Crooks play in Chesterfield hometown
The Crooks’ intimate show at the Tramway Tavern, Chatsworth Road on September 14, 2024 will be toasted with a unique Crooks ‘Reverie’ beer produced by Brampton Brewery.
The band’s singles In The Meantime, Wide Awake and What You Know follow their breakthrough EP Now Then. Big melodies and bigger hooks have drawn comparisons to DMA’S, Noel Gallagher and The Enemy.
Traveller’s Tunes commented: “The Crooks are the real deal. They allow you to pour your dreams, heartache, and regrets into their chest out of a sense of working-class glory.”
Their gig in Chesterfield is part of ‘By The People, For The People: The Tour’ which seeks to break down financial barriers and make live music accessible for everyone. Marshall Artist, the renowned menswear brand, has partnered with new music champions This Feeling to launch this groundbreaking initiative.
Marshall Artist is offering a limited number of free tickets to a sell-out show by The Rosadocs – fronted by Keelan Graney from Tupton – at Sheffield Octagon on November 9. The gig at the Octagon will be The Rosadocs’ biggest headline gig to date.
Follow @Marshallartist_ and @thisfeelinghq to get your hands on free tickets to one of these shows.
Each show will feature a special limited edition t-shirt, produced by Marshall Artist, that will be available on the night.
Stephen McGeachie at Marshall Artist said: “We believe the very people and communities that make gigs possible, memorable, and unforgettable are the audiences and at times are priced out of these opportunities. We are driven by the passion to give everyone the chance to experience a live show for free, to support their favourite bands in local grassroots venues, and to create lasting memories. It’s time to bring the magic of live music back to the people who live and breathe it.”
Mikey Jonns at This Feeling added: “Free tickets to see the next wave of UK talents play hometown shows before they explode - what could be better? We’re excited to team up with Marshall Artist to provide more opportunities to people to enjoy the rush of live music and to welcome into the community that you only experience at gigs.”
