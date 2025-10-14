Frankie's Guys will perform the songs of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at Buxton Opera House on October 17, 2025 (photo: Shaheen Jahir)

Fans of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons’ songs will be hot-footing it to a Derbyshire theatre to watch an award-winning tribute act.

Frankie’s Guys will visit Buxton Opera House on Friday, October 17, 2025 where they will be performing iconic hits in a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The audience can expect to hear classics such as Big Girls Don’t Cry, December 1963 (Oh What A Night), Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Can’t Take My Eyes Of You, Let’s Hang On, Who Loves You, Grease, and many more.

Featuring stars from the global smash-hit musical Jersey Boys, Frankie’s Guys have become internationally renowned in their own right for their astonishing vocal harmonies, slick dance moves, and the electric atmosphere they bring to the stage.

Cast members’ previous West End performance credits include: We Will Rock You, Wicked, Les Miserables, Evita, Chicago, Mamma Mia, Hairspray, Bat Out Of Hell, Footloose, Starlight Express, Book Of Mormon, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph, Blood Brothers, Oliver, and Rock Of Ages... to name just a few!

Frankie’s Guys are backed by a live band.

Tickets cost £31 and are available from www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.