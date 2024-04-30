Frank Turner plays Chesterfield gig as part of world record attempt this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As he approaches two huge landmarks - his 3,000th show and the release of his upcoming tenth album ‘Undefeated’, he will embark upon the first ever Music Venue Trust world record attempt to play the most gigs in different cities in 24 hours by playing fifteen shows across the country.

The rules are simple. In a timeframe of 24 hours, Frank has to play 15 solo shows, with each set running for a minimum of 20 minutes. The previous (official) record is held by Hunter Hayes with ten shows and before that it was the Flaming Lips with eight. But there’s a serious point too. The challenge will support grassroots venues and independent record stores across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank’s effort will be supported by London’s No. 1 Taxi app FREENOW, who will be providing e-taxis for him to complete the almost 500 mile journey, which runs from Liverpool to Southampton.

Frank Turner will play a gig in Chesterfield at the weekend as part of a record-breaking attempt

Frank said: “With nearly 3000 shows under my belt, I’ve never been one to do things by halves or shirk a challenge - I once played all 50 American states in 50 days, for goodness sake. For the release of my tenth studio album, ‘Undefeated’, I will be making an attempt at a world record: the most number of shows in different cities in 24 hours.

“It’s not just self-promotion either. We’re working with 13 independent record shops and 15 independent grassroots music venues for the shows, highlighting two bits of the infrastructure of the underground that I care about most. It’s going to be tough, but hopefully fun too. Come down for a show!”

Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd added: “We are delighted to support Frank Turner's attempt to set the official Music Venue Trust world record for the most gigs played in 24 hours. With the help of FREENOW black cabs, Frank will be criss-crossing the nation hitting some of the country's finest grassroots music venues for an action-packed day which promises to set the global standard for dedication to live music.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gigs will take place across this Saturday and Sunday, taking in venues in the likes of Liverpool and London – as well as in Chesterfield. He will play the town’s Gasoline bar on Saltergate, as an out-store show for Tallbird Records, on Saturday evening – although tickets for the intimate show have already sold out. However Derbyshire music fans can still catch him when he plays the Y Not? festival near Matlock, in August

The world record attempt is sponsored by FREENOW, the mobility super app with the largest vehicle choice for consumers across Europe available in 9 markets and in over 150 cities. Users can access all types of mobility services within a single app including public transport services, taxis, private hire vehicles, car sharing, e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-mopeds. FREENOW aggregates numerous mobility brands with the ambition to make urban mobility more efficient and sustainable without adding new vehicles on the street. The Germany-based company is backed by the BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz Mobility.

FREENOW’s continued support of MVT includes ‘Ride for Music’ which saw FREENOW donate £1 from every ride to MVT. London’s No.1 Taxi app is proud to support grassroots music venues, ensuring local nightlife continues to thrive throughout the UK.

‘Undefeated’ is available to pre-order HERE, with the pick of its physical formats being a limited edition picture disc with one-shot photography captured by a vintage tintype camera. The album is the follow-up to his first UK #1 album, 2022’s FTHC, and sees him again embracing the liberation of being an independent artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad