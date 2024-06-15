Folk stars Jez Lowe, Bob Fox, Julie Matthews replay Radio Ballads live at Derbyshire theatre
The trio will be performing live at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton on June 22. They will be airing a selection of songs commissioned for Radio 2’s new Radio Ballads in 2006.
Their concert, titled In The Footseps of Ewan MacColl, honours the English folk singer who teamed up with Charles Parker and Peggy Seeger in the Fifties and Sixties to create the groundbreaking Radio Ballads broadcasts for the BBC Home Service. The audio documentary format highlighted the experiences of real people weaving the voices of rarely-heard communities with songs written from and about their recorded interviews.
Nearly half a century later, a new series of Radio Ballads were commissioned to which Jez, Bob and Julie contributed as did other stellar musicians, singers and songwriters from the folk/acoustic/roots music scene. Derbyshire’s own John Tams was musical director and John Leonard was producer of the 2006 series.
Tickets cost £25 for The New Radio Ballads - "In The Footsteps of Ewan MacColl", go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
