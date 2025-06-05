Folk star Bella Hardy's concerts are a big draw for fans in her native Derbyshire

Bella Hardy will perform at New Mills Arts Centre on June 14 and 15, 2025.

Derbyshire born singer-songwriter Bella Hardy is a big draw for folk music fans, so much so that organisers of a concert in the High Peak had to book her for a second show.

Bella will be performing on successive evenings at Spring Bank Arts Centre in New Mills on June 14 and June 15, 2025. The first concert is sold out and, at the time of writing, there were limited tickets available for the following evening.

The 40-year-old musician grew up in Edale, went to Hope Valley College and continued her education at university where she gained a degree in English literature and a Masters degree in music.

She was named Folk Singer of the Year at the 2014 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, having previously won the award for Best Original Song in 2012 for The Herring Girl. Her first original composition Three Black Feathers earned a BBC Folk Award nomination in 2008.

Bella has since become a regular on radio and television, notably singing solo in a sold-out Albert Hall at the Proms. She’s written and recorded with everyone from Beautiful South founder David Rotheray to folk luminary Eliza Carthy, and performed with the great Mary Chapin Carpenter.

Talented songwriter Bella has the ability to conjure and twist stories that call straight to the heart, her themes of displacement and home, lost and found love, heartache and joy, are delivered with disarming honesty.

Tickets cost £18 for her show in New Mills on June 15, available at https://wegottickets.com/event/653139, in person from Spring Bank Arts (Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 12.30pm) or tel. 01663 308202.