Folk musicians The Lost Notes and Bob Fox play concerts in Derbyshire village

Folk music fans should make tracks for a Derbyshire village where two concerts have been arranged this summer.

By Gay Bolton
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 5:30 am
The Lost Notes play at Coal Aston Village Hall on June 25, 2022.
Coal Aston Village Hall will host The Lost Notes on June 25 and folk legend Bob Fox on July 2.

The Lost Notes are a five-piece acoustic folk roots band whose three-part harmonies are sung against a backdrop of double bass and drums.

Widely regarded as the finest traditional folk artist on the scene Bob Fox has plied his trade at clubs and festivals over many years, both as a solo performers and appearing with others including Stu Luckley, Billy Mitchell and Jez Lowe. For many Bob will also be known from his several years appearing as ‘Songman’ in the production of the stage show War Horse in the West End and in the UK and international touring production which took him to South Africa.

Bob Fox plays at Coal Aston Village Hall on July 2.

Tickets for each concert cost £12. For further details and ticket enquiries, email: [email protected]

