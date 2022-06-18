Folk musicians The Lost Notes and Bob Fox play concerts in Derbyshire village

Widely regarded as the finest traditional folk artist on the scene Bob Fox has plied his trade at clubs and festivals over many years, both as a solo performers and appearing with others including Stu Luckley, Billy Mitchell and Jez Lowe. For many Bob will also be known from his several years appearing as ‘Songman’ in the production of the stage show War Horse in the West End and in the UK and international touring production which took him to South Africa.