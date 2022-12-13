The Houghton Weavers play their Christmas concert at Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on December 17, 2022.

Their singalong, fun-filled family show tours to Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on December 17 where the audience will be treated to a mix of festive favourites and classic numbers.

Join in songs such as Let It Snow, Bless Your Whiskers and White Christmas and Blackpool Belle, Matchstalk Men and Wild Rover.

The Houghton Weavers have performed thousands of concerts, recorded more than 30 albums and starred their own BBC radio and TV series.