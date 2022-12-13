Folk music and festive fun in The Houghton Weavers' Christmas concert touring to Derbyshire
Folk legends The Houghton Weavers promise a Christmas cracker of a concert to entertain their Derbyshire fans.
Their singalong, fun-filled family show tours to Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on December 17 where the audience will be treated to a mix of festive favourites and classic numbers.
Join in songs such as Let It Snow, Bless Your Whiskers and White Christmas and Blackpool Belle, Matchstalk Men and Wild Rover.
The Houghton Weavers have performed thousands of concerts, recorded more than 30 albums and starred their own BBC radio and TV series.
Tickets cost £19, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk