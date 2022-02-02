Folk duo Harbottle & Jonas plug original songs at Derbyshire gig

Harbottle & Jonas will perform at Coal Aston Village Hall on Saturday, February 19, 2022 (photo: Matt Austin Images).

Dave and Freya are both songwriters who blend their vocal harmonies with concertina, harmonium, cittern, stomp box, acoustic guitar and banjo.

They will bring their original songs to Coal Aston Village Hall on February 19 where the audience will hear the repertoire that they have built up by playing on average 150 gigs a year between 2014 and 2019.

The duo’s latest album, The Beacon, was released in March 2021 and charted at number 24 in the Official Folk Charts. The album was written and recorded at home, and featured collaborator Annie Baylis on violin and backing vocals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven years previously, Harbottle & Jonas brought out their debut album Cutthrope Hall and even had a beer named after it at the launch.

Well-travelled across the UK and abroad, the couple have undertaken two tours of Germany playing in venues such as REWE supermarkets to 150 people and an 800-year-old church in North Friesland.

They have been awarded funding to work with the Peace Museum to create new songs using lyrics from the Conscientious Objectors Songbook.

In 2018 and 2019 Dave and Freya led the folk course at the internationally renowned Dartington Summer School.

Harbottle & Jonas will be supported by Scuppered at their gig in Coal Aston. The bring-your-own-bottle concert starts at 8pm. Tickets £10 on the door.