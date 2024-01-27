Folk duo Burd Ellen headline concert in Chesterfield
Burd Ellen, composed of Debbie Armour and Gayle Brogan, will play at St Leonards Church, Spital on January 27, 2024.
The duo’s previous performances include Cambridge Folk Festival, Celtic Connections, Fanø Free Folk Festival and many other stages in the UK and Europe.
Burd Ellen’s third album, A Tarot Of The Green Wood, entered the Official UK Folk Album charts at number 17. It was number five in The Guardian’s Best Folk Albums 2022.
Rosie Brownhill, who plays guitar, penny whistle and chord organ, will be the support act for the concert in Chesterfield.
Tickets cost £10 from the Spital Arts Facebook page, [email protected] or phone 01246 22074.