Five acts will be performing at The Great Christmas Hootenanny in Chesterfield.

Jig For A Kiss headline The Great Christmas Hootenanny at St Thomas Centre, Chesterfield on December 16, 2023.

The musical celebration takes place at St Thomas Centre, Brampton on Friday, December 16 at 7.30pm and promises to be a highlight of The Brampton Sessions’ calendar of monthly acoustic folk concerts.

Jig For A Kiss, who have hosted the concerts since April, will headline the night, supported by Kootch, Ar Faoued, Break a Leg and Phil Doleman.

Seven-piece band Jig For A Kiss play foot-stomping, heart-warming, uplifting music from traditional roots around the world. The multi-instrumental Chesterfield band’s repertorie includes jigs, slip jigs and reels, schottisches and polkas, a hint of Kletzmer, ska and swing.

Kootch play folk music influenced by indie, garage, country, pop and psych. The four-piece band from Sheffield play guitars, fiddle and banjo.

Acoustic band Ar Faoued, who are based in Chesterfield, are another four-piece band (guitar, fiddle, percussion, vocals) and offer soulful up-tempto tunes and songs with a keen sense of time and place.

Break A Leg comprises Chris Rust and Karen Hisom (guitar, sax clarinet and vocals) whose songs and tunes have strong and passionate folk/jazz vibes. The duo, who have a loyal following in Sheffield, won the 2015 Edinburgh Folk Songwriting Competition with their poignant tale, ‘Harriet Quimby’.]

Banjo/ukelele player Phil Doleman specialises in old-time, good-time music, singing songs and playing tunes that will make you laugh, cry and want to join in with.