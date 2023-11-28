Folk band Jig For A Kiss tops The Great Christmas Hootenanny in Chesterfield
The musical celebration takes place at St Thomas Centre, Brampton on Friday, December 16 at 7.30pm and promises to be a highlight of The Brampton Sessions’ calendar of monthly acoustic folk concerts.
Jig For A Kiss, who have hosted the concerts since April, will headline the night, supported by Kootch, Ar Faoued, Break a Leg and Phil Doleman.
Seven-piece band Jig For A Kiss play foot-stomping, heart-warming, uplifting music from traditional roots around the world. The multi-instrumental Chesterfield band’s repertorie includes jigs, slip jigs and reels, schottisches and polkas, a hint of Kletzmer, ska and swing.
Kootch play folk music influenced by indie, garage, country, pop and psych. The four-piece band from Sheffield play guitars, fiddle and banjo.
Acoustic band Ar Faoued, who are based in Chesterfield, are another four-piece band (guitar, fiddle, percussion, vocals) and offer soulful up-tempto tunes and songs with a keen sense of time and place.
Break A Leg comprises Chris Rust and Karen Hisom (guitar, sax clarinet and vocals) whose songs and tunes have strong and passionate folk/jazz vibes. The duo, who have a loyal following in Sheffield, won the 2015 Edinburgh Folk Songwriting Competition with their poignant tale, ‘Harriet Quimby’.]
Banjo/ukelele player Phil Doleman specialises in old-time, good-time music, singing songs and playing tunes that will make you laugh, cry and want to join in with.
Tickets for The Great Christmas Hootenanny cost £10 and are available online from the website www.wegottickets.com/event/596100