Fly the flag at Last Night Of The Proms concert featuring Derbyshire band

Raise the roof and wave your flags at a Last Night Of The Proms concert in Debyshire.
By Gay Bolton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Derby Concert Band's Last Night Of The Proms will be held at Rolls-Royce Pavilion, Moor Lane, Derby on Friday, Setember 29, 2023.Derby Concert Band's Last Night Of The Proms will be held at Rolls-Royce Pavilion, Moor Lane, Derby on Friday, Setember 29, 2023.
Derby Concert Band's Last Night Of The Proms will be held at Rolls-Royce Pavilion, Moor Lane, Derby on Friday, Setember 29, 2023.

Derby Concert Band will present classical masterpices and heart-tugging melodies at Rolls-Royce Pavilion, Moor Lane, Derby on Spetember 29, 2023 at 7.30pm.

The evening will round off with traditional Last Night Of The Proms favourites including Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory.

Tickets cost £10 and £5 (under 18s) and there is free admission for under 12s. To book, go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/Derby-Concert-Band/t-rpjdere

