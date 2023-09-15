Fly the flag at Last Night Of The Proms concert featuring Derbyshire band
Raise the roof and wave your flags at a Last Night Of The Proms concert in Debyshire.
Derby Concert Band will present classical masterpices and heart-tugging melodies at Rolls-Royce Pavilion, Moor Lane, Derby on Spetember 29, 2023 at 7.30pm.
The evening will round off with traditional Last Night Of The Proms favourites including Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory.
Tickets cost £10 and £5 (under 18s) and there is free admission for under 12s. To book, go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/Derby-Concert-Band/t-rpjdere