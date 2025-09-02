Florence + The Machine perform at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on February 14, 2026 (photo: Autumn de Wilde)

Florence + The Machine will be performing at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena in support of her new album.

Singer Florence Welch will be touring to Sheffield on February 14, 2026, when her special guest will be Paris Paloma. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, September 5 at 10am via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/florence-and-the-machine

Florence has multiple US and UK number one albums and countless awards and is renowned for her earth-shattering live show and iconic voice. She has sold out shows and headlined festivals the world over.

Her sixth studio album, Everybody Scream, is released on October 31. Florence wrote and produced the album over two years with a close-knit circle of collaborators including Mark Bowen of IDLES.

After needing lifesaving surgery on the Dance Fever Tour in 2023, Florence’s recovery took her down the path of spiritual mysticism, witchcraft and folk horror as she felt the limits of her body and explored what it means to be “healed”. The album treads through womanhood, partnership, aging and dying.